TSA finds bag of snakes in passenger's pants at Miami airport

article

Agents with the Transportation Security Administration discovered a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.

It happened last week at the Miami International Airport on April 26 while the passenger was at a checkpoint.

Agents posted pictures of the snakes on social media.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.