Tubi and Lionsgate strike deal to bring 200 fan-favorite movies to free streaming

Great news for people who like free movies: Tubi is about to get a whole lot more of them! FOX Entertainment’s free ad-supported streaming service just announced it has entered an exclusive multi-year slate deal with the entertainment company Lionsgate. Not only will Tubi add 200 Lionsgate fan-favorite titles to its massive catalogue, it will also become the premiere free-streaming home to 30 new feature films.

Those new titles include the action thriller "Shattered," starring John Malkovich, Frank Grillo, Cameron Monaghan and Lily Krug, which is already available to stream on Tubi. Also part of the deal is the cop drama "Pursuit," starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, which will hit the platform on June 27. Meanwhile, the WWII epic "Wolf Hound," starring Trevor Donavan, James Maslow and Michael Wayne Foster, will join later this fall. Future soon-to-be announced star-driven titles will feature the likes of Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Anna Paquin and Martin Lawrence.

"We’re thrilled to be expanding our long-standing partnership with Lionsgate," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. "Bringing together an exclusive free offering of 30 upcoming releases, as well as beloved movies and series from Lionsgate’s world-class content library, will deliver even more value to our viewers."

Here are some more details about those three buzzy new Lionsgate films, according to a press release:

An action thriller starring Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich ("Red") and Frank Grillo ("Avengers: Endgame"), "Shattered" follows lonely tech millionaire Chris (Cameron Monaghan, "Shameless") who encounters charming, sexy Sky (Lily Krug, "Every Breath You Take"), and passion grows between them. When he’s injured, she quickly steps in as his nurse. But Sky’s odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky’s roommate is found dead from mysterious causes.

"Pursuit" – exclusively free to stream beginning June 27

John Cusack ("Grosse Pointe Blank") and Emile Hirsch ("Into the Wild") star in this action thriller about a tough cop’s hunt for an even tougher criminal. Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway (Hirsch), a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway’s crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation?

"Wolf Hound" – exclusively free to stream Fall 2022

Starring Trevor Donavan ("90210"), James Maslow ("Big Time Rush") and Michael Wayne Foster ("Embattled"), and based on the real-life Nazi program KG 200, "Wolf Hound" chronicles the story of a Jewish-American pilot shot down behind enemy lines. With little more than his wits and a sidearm, he must outsmart a brilliant enemy, rescue his captured crew, and foil a plot that could change the course of the war.

Other Lionsgate titles that are currently streaming on Tubi include Paul Feig’s dark comedy thriller "A Simple Favor,"the fantasy action epic "Gods of Egypt" and the magician heist movies "Now You See Me" and "Now You See Me 2."

You can watch all of those movies and more on Tubi or via the Tubi app.

