Turtle released into ocean after losing flipper in fishing line accident
Waialua, HI - A 250-pound turtle was recently released back into the Pacific Ocean minus one flipper.
The Hawaii Marine Animal Response rescued the reptile about three weeks ago after it got tangled in a fishing line.
Veterinarians at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries examined the turtle and decided the best thing to do was amputate its front right fin.
Volunteers from multiple organizations helped the turtle return home to the Pacific Ocean.