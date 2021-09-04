Twitter's new service allows users to charge followers to view tweets

Twitter has rolled out a new subscription service allowing users to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content.

On Wednesday, the social networking service introduced "Super Follows," which will let users charge for extra, exclusive material not shown to their regular followers. This can include subscriber-only newsletters, videos, deals and discounts. Followers would pay a monthly subscription fee to access the extra content.

Users can charge $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month.

"With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money," the company said in a blog post.

"Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation, including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, fantasy sports experts, and more," the company added.

The feature is only available in the U.S. and Canada on iOS devices.

To set up a super follow account, Twitter said users must apply. Applicants must have 10,000 or more followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days, be in the U.S. There’s currently a waitlist to be approved.

Twitter users — and the company’s investors — have long been asking it to launch a subscription-based model. This as a growing number of internet creators and influencers use tools like Patreon, Substack and OnlyFans to make money from their online popularity.

The subscriptions will also allow Twitter to tap into a broader range of revenue sources in a world where online advertising is dominated by a Facebook-Google duopoly. Twitter did not detail what percentage of the revenue it would share with celebrities and others who sign up paying subscribers.

The San Francisco-based company also said its revenue goal for 2023 is more than $7.5 billion, more than double its 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



