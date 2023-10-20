Two arrested for stealing $30K worth of construction materials from Tampa business: Deputies

article

Two suspects were arrested after stealing $30,000 worth of construction materials from a Tampa business on three different occasions, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Tampa Pavement Constructors on North 56th Street on Monday about an incident at the business.

Supervisors with the business told deputies that they saw an employee, 52-year-old Antonio Vargas Bravo, loading a truck with about $1,600 worth of paving materials. After he finished loading the materials, he left the property, authorities said.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later stopped the vehicle while 54-year-old Roberto Zaldivar Dominguez was driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Soon after the traffic stop, investigators said Bravo confessed to stealing the materials and admitted to stealing other construction materials from the business on October 11 and 12. In total, HCSO officials said about $30,000 worth of materials were stolen from the company.

Vargas Bravo and Zaldivar Dominguez were arrested for dealing in stolen property, deputies said. The investigation into the thefts remains active.