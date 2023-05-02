Two arrested in Dale Mabry Highway shooting that left 2 injured: Tampa police

article

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa that left two people injured, according to police.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department swarmed the major road near I-275 at around 9 p.m. last Thursday. At the time, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police said they've arrested Jaquone Penny, 26, and Myron Griffin, 23.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

"These suspects put not only the lives of their victims in danger but also all those who were traveling on this always busy roadway," said TPD Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

Tampa police said the victims' were in their vehicle at a red light when the suspect fired multiple roands into their car, striking two of the four people inside.

One of the victims was treated at a local hospital and has since been released, according to investigators. The other victim remains in the hospital in serious condition, TPD said.

Authorities were able to identify Penny and Griffin as the suspects involved. According to the department, both were arrested on first-degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into a vehicle.

Griffin is also facing another charge of possession of a firearm as a felon, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477 or clicking here to make an anonymous tip.