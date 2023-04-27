2 rushed to the hospital after Dale Mabry Highway shooting in Tampa, police say

Two men were shot on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa Thursday evening after a fight between occupants in two vehicles, according to police.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department swarmed Dale Mabry Highway near I-275, prompting them to temporarily block off the southbound lanes from West Spruce Street to I-275.

Pictured: Shooting scene on Dale Mabry Highway near I-275.

Authorities said they believe a fight started between individuals in two separate vehicles just before 9 p.m., which lead to gunfire.

Once officers arrived on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the nearby Total Wine store just off of Dale Mabry Highway. One of the victims pulled into the parking lot and called 911, according to TPD.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but police haven't released their conditions.

Authorities did confirm the suspects in the other vehicle involved fled the scene after the shooting. They are now searching for those suspects.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or make an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.