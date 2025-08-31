Two Bay Area dogs running to win 'Hero Dog Awards'

The Brief Two Tampa Bay area dogs are in the running to win the Hero Dog Awards. Quentin the dog is representing Tampa in the therapy dogs category. Justice, a sweet 7-year-old labrador retriever from Seffner, is in the service and guide dog category.



Two Tampa Bay area dogs are in the running to win the Hero Dog Awards.

Quentin the dog is representing Tampa in the therapy dogs category. He's three years old, and his superpower is his calming presence. Quentin serves as a beloved therapy dog at the Tampa Veteran's Hospital's spinal cord injury unit.

The moment that best showed his heroism is the night he spent several hours staying at the bedside of a patient in their final moments.

The Tampa Bay area is also represented by Justice, a sweet 7-year-old labrador retriever from Seffner. She's in the service and guide dog category, and her superpower is her grounding presence and healing compassion.

She came into her handler's life during a time of overwhelming silence and solitude. Justice helps her handler navigate each day, sensing distress before it surfaces.

In her off time, she loves playing in the pool and chasing her favorite toys.

