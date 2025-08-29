Expand / Collapse search

Pasco County waiving pet adoption fees to 'Clear the Shelters.' Here's what to know

Published  August 29, 2025 10:01am EDT
Pasco County
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Animal Services is giving families a chance to bring a furry friend home without paying adoption fees as part of the annual Clear the Shelters event.

What to know:

PCAS is waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats on Friday, Aug. 29, and Sat., Aug. 30, from noon until 6:30 p.m.

Adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Pasco County residents must purchase a county license for each adopted pet.

The Pasco County Animal Services Adoption Center is located at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O’ Lakes.

You can take a look at the animals available for adoption in Pasco County by clicking here.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Pasco County Animal Services.

