Pasco County waiving pet adoption fees to 'Clear the Shelters.' Here's what to know

The Brief Pasco County Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats on Friday, Aug. 29, and Sat., Aug. 30. Adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations and microchipping. The Pasco County Animal Services Adoption Center is located at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O’ Lakes.



Pasco County Animal Services is giving families a chance to bring a furry friend home without paying adoption fees as part of the annual Clear the Shelters event.

What to know:

PCAS is waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats on Friday, Aug. 29, and Sat., Aug. 30, from noon until 6:30 p.m.

Adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

READ: Clear the Shelters weekend brings record adoptions at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Pasco County residents must purchase a county license for each adopted pet.

The Pasco County Animal Services Adoption Center is located at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O’ Lakes.

You can take a look at the animals available for adoption in Pasco County by clicking here.