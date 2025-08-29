Pasco County waiving pet adoption fees to 'Clear the Shelters.' Here's what to know
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Animal Services is giving families a chance to bring a furry friend home without paying adoption fees as part of the annual Clear the Shelters event.
What to know:
PCAS is waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats on Friday, Aug. 29, and Sat., Aug. 30, from noon until 6:30 p.m.
Adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.
Pasco County residents must purchase a county license for each adopted pet.
The Pasco County Animal Services Adoption Center is located at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O’ Lakes.
You can take a look at the animals available for adoption in Pasco County by clicking here.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Pasco County Animal Services.