Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sarasota veterinary hospital: Investigators

article

Two women are dead after a shooting inside a Sarasota veterinary hospital Wednesday evening, deputies said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care at around 5:10 p.m. after a call came in about a possible shooter inside the building.

READ: Deadly Polk County road rage shooting suspect arrested: Sheriff

Investigators said a woman went into the veterinary hospital with people inside the business. Shots were fired inside the business after she encountered another woman, according to SCSO.

Both the victim and the suspect are dead after the shooting in what deputies believe is a murder-suicide, deputies said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.