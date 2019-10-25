Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma, deputies say

The deaths of two people in Wimauma is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Friday at a mobile home on Carlton Lake Road, near the intersection of Scales Road.

According to the sheriff's office, 41-year-old Cassandra Cagle was shot to death by her husband, 57-year-old Lawrence Cagle, during an argument inside their home.

After shooting his wife, investigators said Cagle then turned the gun on himself.

Another family member, who was not injured, was inside the home at the time of the shooting and called 911.