Two dead in St. Pete shooting, police say

article

St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Thursday night.

Police said a man and woman were shot and killed around 11 p.m. at a home along Granville Court South. As of Friday morning, there is no word yet on whether any suspect or suspects have been identified.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses, including other individuals who were inside the home when the shooting occurred.