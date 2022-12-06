Two decades after double murder, Steven Lorenzo expected to formally plead guilty in Tampa court

After fighting his murder case for years, 63-year-old Steven Lorenzo, the man accused of drugging, torturing, and killing two gay men in Tampa almost 20 years ago, wants to change his plea to guilty and be sentenced to death.

Lorenzo was convicted in 2005 of drugging and raping several men, including two named James Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz, who both vanished in separate nights in Tampa in Dec. 2003.

He is currently serving a 200-year federal prison sentence, which is why he says he accepts the death penalty and is expected to formally submit his guilty plea in court Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Lorenzo sent a handwritten letter from jail to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsborough County before Thanksgiving. In it, he said he wants to plead guilty, have a judge sentence him to death, and waive his right to appeal.

His only explanation for the change of mind is that he believes "the end results will prove to be identical" regardless of a trial.

But for more than a decade, Lorenzo denied killing Galehouse and Waccholtz. He even called the state of Florida’s death penalty "childish and ridiculous" in December of last year.

Now, he claims he’s planned to plead guilty all along, but wanted to fully review his case first. Lorenzo reiterated his wishes to a judge in a hearing on Friday. Dec. 2.

Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz

Friends and supporters of the victims, including Galehouse’s friend, Tyler Butler, and president of Tampa Pride, Carrie Weset, listened from the stands but say they don’t trust his intentions.

"He's surprising even the judge," West stressed. "We have to still go through the whole process, which he could have done 18 years ago, 19 years ago, and everything's been postponed. You know, this community has been disrupted by his antics. And that's the way I have to say it."

Galehouse and Wachholtz disappeared in December 2003, and friends of the victims pushed for police to investigate. Eventually, that investigation led to the arrest of Lorenzo and another man, Scott Schweickert, who was convicted in a federal court for drugging the men.

However, Schweickert and Lorenzo weren’t immediately charged with murder. That changed in 2012 when prosecutors said the pair drugged, tortured and killed the men before placing their body parts in dumpsters.

Pictured: Steven Lorenzo and Scott Schweickert

In 2016, Schwickert confessed to the murders and agreed to testify against Lorenzo.

In a response to Lorenzo’s latest request, prosecutors wrote that they’re fine with it, as long as his decision is made "knowingly and intelligently."

Lorenzo insists on representing himself without an appointed attorney even after being advised against it by a standby counsel.

If he does submit a guilty plea, Lorenzo will enter the penalty phase of the case and it will be up to the judge to decide whether to sentence Lorenzo to death or life in prison without parole.

