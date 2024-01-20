Two Dunedin World War II veterans celebrate 100th birthdays

Two World War II veterans in Dunedin celebrated a major milestone.

Robert Bouley and Bob Russell rang in 100 years old with a celebration at the VFW Post 2550 on Friday. Many people call their generation, the greatest generation.

"16,100,000 served in World War II," Mark Welsh with Honor Flight West Central Florida said. "We have fewer than 119,500 left, and we’re losing them at too high a rate."

Bouley, a World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran, turns 100 on Saturday.

"He is a Marine. He was on the USS Texas," Welsh said. "He was one of the first ships to land at D-Day, then went on to Iwojima, and then on to Okinawa."

Pictured: Robert Bouley

Russell, a World War II Army Air Corps P-47 pilot, turned 100 on Wednesday.

"At the age of 17, both of them, right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the defining moment of many lives in that generation, they went to enlist," Welsh said.

Russell and Bouley sat in the seats of honor on Friday night and were recognized for their accomplishments and accolades over the last century.

What has never changed, is their humility.

Pictured: Bob Russell

"I think they should celebrate, the ones who didn’t," Russell said. "When you think about what you’ve done, you don’t think about yourself. You think about your buddies."

Russell shared some wisdom with the younger generations as he reflects on his dedication to serving his country during World War II.

"See what they can do for the country," Russell said. "I think we’re falling short there. No matter how minor it is."

As far as advice for living to 100 years old, he tries not to worry too much.

"I’m not a worrier," Russell said. "I never worried too much about anything."

The two veterans were surrounded by dozens of family, friends and fellow veterans to celebrate this milestone. Welsh said they’re the reason everyone can enjoy celebrations like this one.

"We came together as a country, and that’s why we call them the greatest generation," Welsh said. "They all galvanized to one mission."