Two Florida missing children last seen in Panama City may be in Wisconsin

The FDLE has reported that two children last seen in the area of the 100 block of Comet Avenue in Panama City are missing.

It is believed that they are with Adalyn Burkett and Marquan Edwards.

Authorities say they might be traveling in a 1998 red Ford Explorer with FL tag number 61BSDK that has faded paint.

Delyla Middleton, who is one year old, is described as a biracial female weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her sibling, Dekarsen Middleton, who is two years old, is described as a biracial male weighing 39 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Burkett is described as a white female, 5-foot-1 inches, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Edwards is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area, according to the FDLE.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700 or dial 911.



