Fatal crash at the intersection of Bill Tucker Road leaves 93-year-old dead

article

On Saturday afternoon, a pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection of Bill Tucker Road.

Police say that the pickup truck turned into the path of the sedan.

READ: Body of a deceased male found in Hillsborough River

The pickup truck overturned several times after the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck driver, a 93-year-old male, was taken to the hospital but passed away due to his injuries.

