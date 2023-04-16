Fatal crash at the intersection of Bill Tucker Road leaves 93-year-old dead
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday afternoon, a pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection of Bill Tucker Road.
Police say that the pickup truck turned into the path of the sedan.
The pickup truck overturned several times after the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pickup truck driver, a 93-year-old male, was taken to the hospital but passed away due to his injuries.