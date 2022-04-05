Two local teachers surprised with national educator award

For the first time in nearly two years, students and staff of Riverview High School in Sarasota thought they were joining for an assembly.

"We have to share some exciting news, we've been keeping a secret," said Stephanie Bishop the Vice President of Milken Educator Awards.

Ashley Hernandez, a teacher a Riverview High, was in tears and the entire gym erupted in cheers after Bishop announced she won a Milken Educator Award. Hernandez had no clue this was happening and neither did students nor staff.

"I'm still shaking. I was completely shocked," said Hernandez.

Hernandez was honored with a Milken Educator Award and with $25,000. Beyond teaching geometry and AP Statistics, she helps students actually understand the math. She also teaches students to care for one another.

Her classroom lifts students up and shows them love and support.

"The kids that come to my class, they know that I will greet them with a smile. They know they can trust me to tell me everything," she said.

Outside her classroom is a bulletin board with sticky notes with motivational sayings. Students can pick one up when they are feeling down and are asked to replace the note.

"She was just so heartwarming and caring to all of us, and she just really seems to care so much," said student Majestic Van Ingen.

Hernandez followed in her mom's footsteps as an educator and even teaches at the same school.

"She just loves students and cares deeply about them and uses such innovative ways to help them in math, and I’m just so proud of her," said her mom Cheryl Santelli.

The Milken Educator Award honors innovative and dedicated teachers. Honorees are not nominated, but instead they are selected through a confidential process.

This year there are only two in Florida. The other is April Crisci from Westside Elementary School in Spring Hill.

"When they said my name I was just in total shock," she said.

The kindergarten teacher April Crisci was honored for her work helping students learn to read and write. Most students leave her classroom writing and typing a full paragraph.

During the pandemic, she also jumped in to keep students learning and make sure their grades didn't fall.

"I will probably have conversations about what the school needs, and they probably pay off my school loans," said Crisci.

The students and staff who know both teachers get to witness their dedication day in and out. On Tuesday, the rest of the work got to see it too.

