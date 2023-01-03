Two pedestrians killed in St. Pete Beach crash, Pinellas County deputies say

article

Two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County deputies said.

Gulf Boulevard is currently closed between 44th Avenue and 46th Avenue, according to St. Pete Beach officials.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area near 4506 Gulf Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m. for the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

READ: 'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say

They found two pedestrians struck by a vehicle when they arrived on scene, according to PCSO.

Both were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead, Pinellas County deputies confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.