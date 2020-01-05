Two people injured in four-alarm fire in downtown Tampa

Two people sustained minor injuries when a four-alarm fire broke out at the Szechuan House restaurant in downtown Tampa around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. One of those injured is a firefighter who was transported, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the entire block between Madison St. and Twiggs St. and between Franklin St. and Ashley St. was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Jason Penny, Tampa Fire Rescue public information officer, said the fire was contained to the inside of the restaurant and the 2nd floor collapsed onto the first floor.

The restaurant was closed when the blaze broke out, but there was one person inside at the time, according to Penny.

Penny said that person was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

According to Penny, the Fire Marshall’s Office is on scene investigating the cause of the blaze.