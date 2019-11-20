Two people shot at Derby Lane in St. Pete

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured at the Derby Lane racetrack in St. Petersburg.

Deputies responded to the site on Gandy Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They say one male victim was found at Derby Lane and taken to Bayfront Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They say another male victim drove to a nearby Applebee's restaurant on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park. He was also taken to Bayfront Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect in custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.