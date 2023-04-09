Two people injured in ambulance crash on I-75

article

On Sunday morning, an ambulance crashed while driving on I-75.

The driver of the ambulance began to enter the 260B Exit Ramp and then realized it was the incorrect exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police say that the driver attempted to re-enter the northbound travel lanes and struck a guardrail attenuator.

The vehicle then overturned into the northbound lanes of I-75.

The driver and paramedic in the back of the ambulance suffered minor injuries.

At the time of the incident, the ambulance was transporting a Ft. Myers woman to an area hospital, according to a police report.



