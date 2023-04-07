On eve of murder trial, prosecutors drop charge against accused killer

Two eyewitnesses and surveillance video were not enough evidence to make a murder charge stick. Prosecutors dropped the charge against defendant Carlos Knight who was accused of gunning down Tampa father Adam Riley two years ago.

Knight was set to go to trial on Monday but struck a last-minute plea deal with the state. Prosecutor Amanda Kotula told the court that the state can't prove Knight fired the fatal shot that killed the father of four.

They say on October 2, 2020, Knight got into a heated confrontation with Riley and others at the Bella Mar Apartments in Tampa.

Carlos Knight

Kotula went on to explain to the court, the state has two eyewitnesses that saw Knight fire one shot. Also, surveillance video from the complex shows part of the crime.

"Mr. Knight is on-screen and the other individual and Adam Riley on the other side of the screen. Mr. Knight goes off camera, and it appears a shot or shots are fired. You can see at least one strike a pillar and a plume of dust and that is when Mr. Riley was killed," explained Kotula.

Adam Riley

However, there was a second shooter that night that fired as well. Prosecutors say none of the casings recovered can be linked forensically to Knight.

Tampa judge Christopher Sabella had questions for Kotula. "It doesn’t appear you know which firearm Mr. Knight had, and the other individual had?" he asked.

"No sir," responded Kotula.

Judge Sabella followed up, asking, "and which caliber killed Mr. Riley?"

"No sir," said Kotula.

Prosecutors had no choice but to drop a couple of charges, including second-degree murder.

Knight plead guilty to one charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. Under the plea agreement, he will serve five years in prison.

Before the hearing wrapped up, Knight, who was already out on bond, asked the judge for permission to go home for the Easter weekend and return Monday to begin his sentence.

"I got four kids and I need a little bit more time," said Knight.

But before the judge could rule, one of Riley’s family members, who attended the hearing via Zoom, spoke up. David Yates said the legal system appears to bend over backwards to accommodate Knight.

"He’s been granted more time on the streets for his family when we have a deceased family member whose four kids are crying nightly looking for their dad", said Yates, adding, "his youngest child was a 2-year-old that will never have the memories with his dad."

That swayed Judge Sabella.

"You have changed my mind. I’m going to adjudicate Mr. Knight guilty. Sentence him to five years in the Florida state prison," Sabella said.

Knight shook his head in disagreement and was escorted out the courtroom, headed to prison without an Easter break.