Two teens injured in Lakeland hit-and-run early Sunday morning

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lakeland early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the crash happened on New Tampa Highway (US 92), about a half-mile east of Clark Road on July 4. Officers say two 14-year-olds were walking westbound on the north shoulder of the road when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the children is in critical condition. The other child was knocked to the ground but only had minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the kids and continued driving westbound toward Hillsborough County.

Detectives found some evidence at the scene and have released an image of the vehicle, said to be a white Ford F150 (1997-2003). The truck should have damage to the grill and possible additional front-end damage.

If you have any information that could help in identifying or locating the truck and/or the driver, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," * Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.