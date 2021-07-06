Two teens injured in Lakeland hit-and-run early Sunday morning

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
11
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:30 PM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 12:27 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County

Two teens injured in Lakeland hit-and-run early Sunday morning

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Lakeland
FOX 13 News
article

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lakeland early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the crash happened on New Tampa Highway (US 92), about a half-mile east of Clark Road on July 4. Officers say two 14-year-olds were walking westbound on the north shoulder of the road when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck. 

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the children is in critical condition. The other child was knocked to the ground but only had minor injuries. 

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the kids and continued driving westbound toward Hillsborough County.

Detectives found some evidence at the scene and have released an image of the vehicle, said to be a white Ford F150 (1997-2003). The truck should have damage to the grill and possible additional front-end damage.

If you have any information that could help in identifying or locating the truck and/or the driver, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," * Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet. 