Two-time Convicted felon and gang member arrested after failing probation check

On June 8, Hamzah Samir Othman, was arrested after failing his probation check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they received information that Othman, a two-time convicted felon and gang member, had firearms in his possession.

Authorities then established a search warrant for his residence on Fawnridge Circle in Tampa.

During a search of Ohtman's residence, detectives say they found six firearms, 42.1 grams of crack cocaine, 17.1 grams of oxycodone, and three Ecstasy pills.

Ohtman has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm (X6), armed trafficking in cocaine, armed trafficking in oxycodone, and armed possession of ecstasy, according to authorities.

This investigation remains ongoing.








