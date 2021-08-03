Summer Circus Spectacular at Sarasota's Asolo Theater is fun for the entire family

The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling have come together to create the Summer Circus Spectacular at the historic Asolo Theater in Sarasota.

For two weeks, families can watch jugglers, contortionists, unicyclists, and more perform.

There are performances twice a day Monday through Saturday until August 14th. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Elaine Kramer is a sixth-generation circus performer and contortionist. Her family originated from Argentina.

"I started training at the age of four with my dad. He was actually my trainer. And when I turned eight, it was my first time performing on stage," said Kramer.

The Kramer family has a long history of performing and they each have their own specialty.

"They all did different things. So my mom was an aerialist. She did hair hang and trapeze, and my father was an acrobat," added Kramer.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for kids.

Admission to the Historic Circus Galleries and the Tibbals Learning Center can be added for $5 with a Summer Circus performance ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Admissions on the day of a show.

LINK: For more information visit www.ringling.org.