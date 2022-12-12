Tyrone Johnson sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend and her child

The man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son after a fight over what they would watch on TV back in 2018 begged for mercy during his sentencing in a Tampa courtroom Monday.

Tyrone Johnson was convicted in November 2021 of killing Stephanie Willis and her 10-year-old son, Ricky. Johnson was hysterical that night as he told investigators he felt under attack by Stephanie and had to shoot her. When Ricky came running into the master bedroom, he was caught in the crossfire, Johnson said.

Prosecutors painted a different picture. They said Johnson shot his girlfriend and then went looking for Ricky, who was hiding. Bullet casings were found under the little boy's bed.

MORE: Tampa man convicted of killing girlfriend, 10-year-old boy wants to live, says witness lied to jurors

Prosecutors argued Johnson's actions were heinous, and that he deserved death. The jury agreed, recommending the death penalty.

During the sentencing, Johnson wiped away tears as he asked for mercy.

"I am truly remorseful and deeply sorry. I am deeply sorry by all who have been hurt by this. I can't never offer any apology enough to change any of this," sobbed Johnson.

Johnson spent the next half hour apologizing to his family and recounting the events after the murders.

With the death penalty looming over him, Johnson tried to shift the blame to what he claimed was a corrupt legal system that stacked the deck against him.

"The state, knowing nothing about me, would have you believe that before you was a vicious man who went hunting for human lives. That is the farthest from the truth," said Johnson.

Tampa judge Christopher Sabella had the final say.

"Suffice it to say that a precious child is dead. This murder was heinous and atrocious and cruel. For those acts, I sentence you to death," Sabella said.

Stephanie Willis’ father, Robert Hewitt nodded his head in agreement as the judge spoke. However, his heart will never heal.

"It's still not closure for me. Nothing going to bring Ricky and Stephanie back, but it’s what he deserves," said Hewitt.