U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering 14-year-old runaway in Tampa

A man accused of murdering a teenage girl in Tampa has been arrested.

Ronny Walker, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nilexia B. Alexander, a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace.

Police discovered the teen’s body by the road near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6.

According to the Tampa Police Department, detectives linked Walker’s vehicle to the area at the time of Alexander’s death.

Investigators say cellphone evidence also placed the victim inside Walker’s vehicle around the time of the homicide. Police add results from FDLE tested positive with the victim’s DNA.

Walker was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon.

The case is still under investigation.