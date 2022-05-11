Vigil for 14-year-old shooting victim will be held as Tampa police search for murder suspect

Nilexia Alexander’s life was cut short with no answers to explain why. Her family is heartbroken as they are now left to bury the 14-year-old.

On Wednesday, her family and friends will be holding a vigil to honor her life, as they continue pleading with the public for information.

Tampa investigators said they were called out to Floribraska Avenue last Friday after the 14-year-old was found shot on the side of the road just before 4 a.m.

Those who live in the area say that gunshots were heard around that time followed by sounds of a car speeding off, but investigators have said there are still many questions to be answered.

PREVIOUS: Shooting death of 14-year-old girl in Tampa remains unsolved; mother pleads for justice

The teen was reported as a runaway from her Temple Terrace home at the end of last month, leaving gaps as to who she was with or what happened before she was killed.

Her mother, Ashley Alexander, spoke out for the first time Tuesday. She said she believes someone out there has the answer to these questions.

"You shouldn't have to bury your child. I want justice and I want it sooner than later. Please. Please I beg the city. Help me find the person responsible for my baby's death," Ashley said during a press conference Tuesday.

Her mother also said that Nilexia was caring, loved music and loved to read. She said her daughter did not deserve what to happened to her, adding that she’ll do whatever it takes to get justice.

On Wednesday, the family will be holding a balloon launch and vigil at 6:00 p.m. on Floribraska Avenue to honor Nilexia’s life.

The Tampa Police Department is asking the public to give them a call if they have any information.