Shooting death of 14-year-old girl in Tampa remains unsolved

The mother of a young girl and Tampa police detectives are asking the public for tips after the 14-year-old's body was found along the side of a road last week.

The teen was identified by detectives as Nilexia B. Alexander. On Friday morning, she was found shot to death on Floribraska Avenue North. She was considered a runaway from Temple Terrace.

Tuesday, Alexander's mother is scheduled to speak at a press conference from the Tampa Police Department's headquarters.

"Our deepest condolences go to her family, loved ones, and friends," TPD officials said in a statement Friday. "As investigators continue their work to confirm her identity, they are also working to uncover the circumstances that led to her death."

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, police said shots were fired in the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue North. When officers arrived, they said they found a "young female by the road."

Neighbors described hearing as many as eight gunshots and a car leaving the scene.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Investigators said Alexander was known to spend time in the Jackson Heights area when she left her home in Temple Terrace.

"Nobody deserves to die at the hands of somebody it’s never a good thing, we'd like to get some justice for this victim," said assistant Tampa Police Spokesperson Sandra Bentil.

The shooter and shooter's motives are still a mystery. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.