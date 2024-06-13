UF music program using high-tech instrument to connect with musicians outside the classroom

Peeking into a recent piano master class at the University of Florida, you may think you're peering into a haunted mansion. Sitting at the front of the class is a self-playing piano.

"I shouldn’t say scary, but it's a very surreal experience. It's almost like you’re looking at a ghost," said Dr. Jasmin Arakawa, an associate professor of piano at UF.

It's not a ghost, but the student playing the piano is more than 500 miles away at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. William Owens is receiving instruction from Arakawa.

"It’s incredibly valuable, using the instrument is an absolute pleasure. It’s wonderful to play on," said Owens.

It's called a Yamaha Disklavier, and it has its own distinct IP address and can connect to another one anywhere in the world. Key and pedal movements are sent online with no delay.

"You can hear all the nuances, and also the fact that it's real time, you can hear what the performers are really trying to do or trying to communicate. It’s like their real voice in a way," said Arakawa.

UF student Angie Basara plays the piano in Gainesville while receiving instruction from an instructor in Alabama.

"It facilitates a lot of connection with people you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. So, I get perspectives that I wouldn’t be able to hear on how I’m playing, which is really nice," said Basara.

UF got their Disklavier three years ago. The technology has been around for decades, but they surged in popularity in 2020 during the pandemic.

Arakawa said it can be used for master-class exchanges, remote auditions for potential students, or even guest performances from pianists from around the globe.

"Nothing compares to having an instrument that literally plays for you as your instructor is giving you instruction," said Owens.

The cost of a Yamaha Disklavier piano can range from $30,000 to more than $100,000.

