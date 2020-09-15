UF releases survey to research economic impact of red tide

A new survey is taking a look at the impact of red tide on Florida's economy.

Two years ago, a bloom impacted the Gulf coast, causing a common scene where dead fish lined the beaches.

The University of Florida is now taking a look at how fishermen, bait and tackle shops, and other businesses suffered financially.

They are asking anyone in the marine industry to log online and take their survey -- those who lost money and those who didn't. They said they want to hear from everybody.

Survey for marine recreation businesses, this includes marinas, boat sales and rentals, bait, and tackle shops, can be found here.

Survey for charter and for-hire fishing businesses, this includes eco-tours and sightseeing cruises, can be found here.