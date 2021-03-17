Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions ticket expires Wednesday

article

The unthinkable is about to happen: A Mega Millions lottery winner from Rhode Island is about to lose out on a $1 million prize.

According to lottery officials, the winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket still hasn't been claimed since being purchased roughly a year ago on March 14, 2020.

Now, time is running out for the lucky player to claim their winnings before it gets handed over to the state's general fund.

The ticket was purchased at the Season’s Corner Market in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, for the St. Patrick’s Day drawing, according to lottery officials.

RELATED: Florida man wins $500,000 playing lotto numbers from fortune cookie

Per the lottery rules, ticket holders have an entire year to claim their prize. However, as of 2 p.m., no one has come forward.

Advertisement

The unseen ticket matched five numbers, winning the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 20, 27, 28, 58, 59, and the Mega Ball number was 25.

Now, as the clock runs out, lottery officials are urging players to triple-check and see if they are in the possession of any winning ticket.

"Check your glove compartment and your dresser drawers for any Mega Millions tickets you might not have checked yet," Melissa Juhnowski, Rhode Island Lottery spokesperson said.

RELATED: Generous diner leaves $10K tip at Florida Keys restaurant

There are eight other prizes besides the jackpot that players can win, including the $1 million prize, Juhnowski added.

To date, there is also an unclaimed $100,000 PowerBall PowerPlay ticket, which was drawn on September 2, 2020, and a $20,000 Mega Millions Megaplier ticket from the January 22, 2021, drawing.

Both tickets were sold in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island's lottery website keeps an archive of drawings from the past 12 months so players can check their tickets.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.