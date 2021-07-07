Expand / Collapse search
Darnella Frazier says uncle was driver killed in MPD squad car crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Minnesota
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - She was awarded an honorary Pulitzer for filming the murder of George Floyd by then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, now Darnella Fraizer is mourning the death of her uncle, Leneal Frazier, killed Tuesday morning when a Minneapolis police squad car pursuing a vehicle believed to have been involved in multiple robberies struck the car he was driving

In a Facebook post, Darnella wrote, "I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now...I’m so hurt...nothing feels real. I woke up to the most horrible news," going on to write, "MY uncle... Another Black man lost his life in the hands of the police! I asked my mom several times "he died??" I couldn’t accept what I was hearing and still can’t. Some things just take time to process."

Family says Leneal was heading to his girlfriend’s house when the MPD squad struck his car.  

Minneapolis police squad car strikes uninvolved car during pursuit, killing driver

A Minneapolis police squad car struck an uninvolved car during a pursuit, killing the driver.

Early Tuesday morning, Minneapolis police officers were pursuing an armed robbery suspect in the area of North 41st Avenue and North Lyndale Avenue. While traveling northbound, the squad struck Leneal's car in the intersection. The squad then went into the southbound lane and struck another uninvolved car. Both the officer and Leneal were taken by ambulance to North Memorial.

Leneal died of his injuries. The officer was injured but is expected to survive. 

"This is not fair, not right," Leneal’s daughter, Lanesha Frazier said. "I didn’t expect that to be my father. I’m really grieving because all these police out here, they’re not watching what they’re doing… they need to watch what they’re doing, innocent people out here being hurt." 

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. 