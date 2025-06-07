Undocumented Sarasota college student detained by ICE in Texas, family pleads for her return

The Brief The family of an undocumented Sarasota college student who was detained by ICE in Texas is pleading for her return. Her family says on May 21st Maria was pulled over by North Port Police for making an illegal U-turn. The Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network is hosting a rally and protest on Saturday, June 14th at 4:30 p.m. outside the Pinellas County Jail.



The family of an undocumented Sarasota college student is pleading for her to come back home after she was arrested and taken into ICE custody.

"We want her back. She's not a criminal," Maria' sister Kasandra Martinez said. "We didn't ask to be here, but it was God's plan."

The backstory:

Her parents admit they brought Maria and some of her siblings to the U.S. illegally when Maria was 12.

While she was undocumented, her family says she got an Associate's degree in business administration and worked at a restaurant.

"She's hard-working. She went to school here. She has a career. She deserves to be here," Kasandra said.

Her family says on May 21st Maria was pulled over by North Port Police for making an illegal U-turn. She was arrested for driving without a license. Before she bonded out, her mom says police called ICE after learning she was undocumented.

What they're saying:

"I always tell her we know that that is considered a crime, but she's not killing, or robbing or hurting anyone. She was simply on her way home from work," Maria's mom Lourdes Martinez said.

According to her family, she's never been in trouble or arrested before.

Timeline:

After her arrest she was transported from Tampa to a detention center in Miami. Her family says she's now being held at a ICE Detention Facility in Raymondville, Texas.

They say Maria has a hearing next week when they say their attorney will ask for her to be released on bond, but according to the family she can still be deported back to Mexico at any minute.

"I miss her every day. I need her with me. I don't need her to be in another place where we can't be together," Kasandra said.

What's next:

As part of the Martinez family’s efforts to bring Maria back home, the Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network will be hosting a special rally and protest on Saturday, June 14th at 4:30 p.m. outside the Pinellas County Jail.

