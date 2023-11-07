Universal Orlando increases prices of single-day tickets

Universal Orlando Resort has increased the prices of single-day tickets.

The cost of a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket is now $119 plus tax. Universal’s highest-priced option has jumped to $179 plus tax.

The 1-Day, 2-Park option, which allows guests to go between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, ranges between $174 to $234 plus tax.

"Our pricing reflects the incredible, world-class entertainment experiences we continue to offer our guests, and with our date-based variable pricing model, guests have more flexibility when planning a visit to our destination and can choose the best time to visit that suits their needs," Universal said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

Despite the price increase, Universal still has a deal aimed at saving money for park visitors who are Florida residents. There is currently an ongoing offer where Florida residents can get two days of access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket.

Universal is not the only theme park company that has raised its prices in recent months, with Disney raising prices at both its California and Florida parks in early October.

