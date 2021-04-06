Universal Orlando announces opening date for Jurassic World VelociCoaster

The hunt begins this summer.

Universal Orlando announced on Tuesday that its highly anticipated Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open this summer on June 10, 2021.

"The hunt begins June 10!" Universal tweeted along with video of the thrill ride.

RELATED: New images of Universal's VelociCoaster show bridge that gets people up close to coaster

Universal has been offering sneak peeks at the upcoming ride for several months.

Advertisement

"Thrill-seekers will have the opportunity to soar 155 feet in the air and catapult up to 70 mph alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack as Universal Orlando Resort opens Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, located at the Islands of Adventure theme park," Universal said in a press release on Tuesday.

Photos and videos posted online show the twists and turns awaiting theme parks guests.

The outside of the ride is surrounded by paddock walls as seen in the movies. A video shared by a FOX 35 viewer shows actors dressed as Owen and Claire with Blue the raptor behind them. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard play the characters in the blockbuster franchise.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster stunning 'light trail'

Zack Umbarger took these nighttime photos of the VelociCoaster.

The rollercoaster, which will be located in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure, is said to feature more than 4,700 feet of track and reaches heights of up to 155 feet.

(Zack Umbarger)

(Zack Umbarger)

Universal Orlando Resort described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

According to Universal Orlando Resort, be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

RELATED: Universal Orlando gives sneak peek at new Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Recently-released video revealed the ride seats with bright LED lights and no shoulder restraint.

"This is going to flip you upside down with nothing but a lap bar and physics holding you into your seat," Kubersky added. "The ride is going to have two high-speed launches and from what I hear at least one of them is going to have special effects involving velociraptors," said Kubersky.

So set an alert on your phone: the VelociCoaster will roar on June 10.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.