Universal Orlando gives sneak peek at new Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Get excited theme park fans!

On Friday, Universal Orlando released a sneak peek at its upcoming Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which will open in summer 2021.

"Here's what you'll be riding when you join the hunt on the Jurassic World #VelociCoaster, opening 2021," the theme park tweeted.

In a video posted to social media. Universal reveals what the ride vehicle will look like as you're propelled at 70 mph on the coaster.

The thrill ride is currently under construction at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Advertisement

Universal's described the ride in a press release sent to FOX 35 News:

"This new species of roller coaster touts a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators.

MORE NEWS: Universal gives sneak peek, opening date for Super Nintendo World

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

MORE NEWS: Universal Orlando previews Halloween Horror Nights house for next year

"Guests will join the original cast of the films – Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu – as Jurassic World unveilsthe next evolution of its 'carnivore expansion' the VelociCoaster, where riders embark on a high-speed chase and feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack," the park explained.

Spanning more than 4,700 feet of track and reaching heights of up to 155 feet, the coaster’s signature maneuvers will have guests twisting and soaring above land, and barrel rolling just inches above the water.

Universal says get ready to: