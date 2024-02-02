University of Tampa professor arrested on child exploitation charges: Georgia investigators

A professor at The University of Tampa was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to investigators.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said 46-year-old Ethan Deneault was arrested at the university's campus on January 12. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, and he was booked into the County Jail, authorities said.

The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began investigating the case back in May 2023 after receiving a cyber tip about possible child sexual abuse material possession and distribution.

Booking photo of Ethan Deneault.

The bureau didn't go into details about what was found, but they said they searched electronic devices which showed Denault was in Butts County in Georgia back in January 2023 when the crime was committed.

Investigators said they obtained arrest warrants for Denault on January 11, and Hillsborough County deputies arrested him the next day.

Denault is currently waiting extradition proceedings, according to GBI officials.

The University of Tampa's website currently lists Denault as being on administrative leave.