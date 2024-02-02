Woman’s disappearance considered ‘suspicious’ after brother takes his own life at motel: Bradenton police

A missing woman's disappearance has been deemed suspicious by investigators after they said her brother took his own life at a Brooksville motel.

The Bradenton Police Department said its detectives as well as the Manatee County Homicide Task Force have been looking for 67-year-old Catherine Stirm, who is considered missing and endangered.

Co-workers of the missing woman had requested a welfare check for her on Jan. 29 after she hadn't been to work in days, according to Bradenton police. Co-workers told police that they last spoke to Catherine on Jan. 22, nearly two weeks ago.

READ: Clearwater plane crash: Audio reveals pilot had engine trouble before crashing into neighborhood killing 3

Detectives said they found her car at the Sawgrass Cover Apartment complex, which is off of 47th Avenue West in Bradenton. Her brother, 64-year-old Scott Stirm, lives at the apartment complex, but authorities said they hadn't been able to get in contact with him about Catherine's disappearance.

Pictured: Catherine Stirm. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

Officials said Scott's apartment was searched by detectives on Thursday, and the evidence collected there had police "gravely concerned" for Catherine.

On Thursday evening, detectives said Scott's vehicle was found at the Days Inn off of Windmere Road in Brooksville. According to detectives, Scott was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the room he rented.

Catherine was not with her brother when authorities found him, Bradenton police confirmed.

Anyone with information about Catherine Stirm's disappearance is asked to email Bradenton Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or call the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by visiting manateecrimestoppers.com or calling 866-634-8477.