Unmarked graves feared as development looms beside historic Tampa cemetery

The Brief Neighbors said a grassy lot next to Marti Colón Cemetery may hold unmarked graves. The property owner, once praised for buying the land to protect it, is now seeking rezoning to allow development. City officials have not said if they’ll consider purchasing the land to preserve it.



The historically designated Marti Colón Cemetery in West Tampa is known as the final resting place of many of the pioneers of the city. But for years, neighborhood activists have voiced concerns that the one-acre, grassy property next to it also deserves recognition.

They believe it contains unmarked burial sites.

The backstory:

The Marti Colón Cemetery is where many of the city's early Cuban, Puerto Rican, Dominican, African, Afro-Cuban and White pioneers are buried. It sits next to a one-acre parcel that has long raised preservation concerns.

Local activists said ground-penetrating radar detected 75 "anomalies" on the lot – some shaped like graves.

Dig deeper:

The current owner, Patrick Thorpe, purchased the property in 2018 with the stated goal of protecting it after concerns that it could be developed. In 2023, a Tampa Chabad group explored building a mausoleum there, but backed out after the radar findings.

Thorpe is now seeking to split the land into four parcels and rezone it for both residential and commercial use. Public notice signs are posted.

What they're saying:

Advocates like Aileen Henderson, the founder of The Cemetery Society, argue that the area should remain protected out of respect for those potentially buried there.

What's next:

Residents hope the City of Tampa, which already owns the cemetery, will purchase the adjacent lot. The city has not said whether that’s under consideration, and FOX 13 has not received responses from either Thorpe or his representatives.

The community has until August 21 to submit comments to the city’s zoning administrator at FormalDecision@tampagov.net.