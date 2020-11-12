Unnamed suspect arrested in murder of former Lakeland city commissioner

Lakeland police are not naming the suspect who was arrested for the murders of David and Edith Henderson Tuesday.

The Lakeland Police Department announced the arrest late Wednesday.

The police department said it would provide more details on the arrest and investigation on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Edith Henderson, formerly Edith Yates, 67, served as a commissioner from 2006 until 2018. She and her husband, 63-year-old David Henderson, were found dead Tuesday night in their home near Lake Morton.

