Upper Tampa Bay Trail reopens after two years

The Brief The Upper Tampa Bay has reopened after being closed for two years. The trail spans 7.5 miles from Town N' Country to Citrus Park. Nearly 300,000 people used to use the trail annually before it closed two years ago.



Hillsborough County's Upper Tampa Bay Trail reopened Tuesday after nearly two years of being closed.

The backstory:

Last October's hurricanes finished knocking down an old railroad bridge that linked two of the main sections of the trail.

Officials say the bridge that replaced it will stand up to "Just about anything."

The trail runs from Town N' Country near Alonzo High School to the Citrus Park area near Peterson Road Park.

The gates are never closed, so runners, walkers, and bikers can come anytime.

Don't confuse it with Upper Tampa Bay Park. The Upper Tampa Bay Trail is a different place.

By the numbers:

Officials say nearly 300,000 people per year used the Upper Tampa Bay Trail before much of it was closed nearly two years ago.

What's next:

Officials say within the next 3 to 5 years they expect to acquire land which will connect the Upper Tampa Bay Trail to other trails that reach into Hernando and Citrus Counties.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.

