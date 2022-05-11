Uptown Music Festival returns this weekend to celebrate local culture, music, art

A celebration of music and art is returning to the University Area this weekend for the second annual Uptown Music Festival.

The family-friendly event will benefit the University Area CDC and the programs and services it provides to the community.

This year’s performers include Kim Waters, Nathan Mitchell, Jose Valentino, Jazmin Ghent, Althea Rene and Tim George.

In addition to musical performances, there will also be local artists featured, including Rojo, Diane V. Radel, Nolan Anderson, Brenda Bohannon, "Artist" Jones, Scott Robinson and Junior Polo.

Food trucks will be serving a variety of cuisines as well. The festival will be held in the University Area Park at 14013 N. 22nd Street, Tampa, FL 33613.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit uptownmusicfestival.com