U.S. Navy Band to offer free Bay Area performances in March

Some of the best voices in the U.S. Navy will be coming to the Tampa Bay area for a series of free concerts next month.

The United States Navy Band, featuring the traditional Concert Band along with the Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, is scheduled to perform throughout Central Florida, starting with Lakeland on March 4.

According to the Navy, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. The addition of the Sea Chanters and the Cruisers expands the show to include everything from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, and pop and patriotic favorites.

“The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy,” a spokesperson explained.

This year’s tour spans six states and includes 20 stops. Tampa Bay area performances include:

Lakeland: March 4, RP Funding Center

Tampa: March 5, Straz Center

Brooksville: March 6, Hernando High School

Punta Gorda: March 8, Charlotte Harbor Center

Avon Park: March 9, Wildstein Center

All Navy Band performances are free, but tickets must be requested through the mail via each venue.

LINK: For ticket information, visit www.navyband.navy.mil/tour_navy_band.html

A few weeks later, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be in town as the headline performers for MacDill Air Force Base’s AirFest.

