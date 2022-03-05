USCG: 4 rescued from capsized boat in Tampa Bay

article

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued four men Saturday morning after their boat overturned north of the Skyway Bridge.

Rescue crews say a motorist saw red flares in the water around 5:25 a.m. and called for help.

The men were taken Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns, according to USCG.

The owner of the capsized boat is working to have it removed from the water.

READ Bay Area Coast Guard station is the country’s largest and busiest

Advertisement

The Coast Guard recommends all boaters have enough life jackets for everyone aboard, carry working safety flares, and all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.