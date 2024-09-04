USF hopes to get 'process' right with Crimson Tide on the horizon

If you spend any amount of time listening to USF Head Football Coach Alex Golesh give his weekly press conference, it won't take long until Golesh utters his favorite phrase.

Process.

While some coaches come up with catchy phrases to motivate their players, Golesh continues to talk about the Bulls' process and has since first stepping foot on campus.

But what does that process look like?

"You're trying to constantly find the right balance of everything in the program," said Golesh. "When your process is right, and you didn't cheat it in any way, you've got elite confidence."

As it happens, "elite confidence" is exactly what the Bulls will need this weekend with a trip to Tuscaloosa to play fourth-ranked Alabama on the table.

"Alabama has been the standard for, I don't want to diminish it, 15-16 years," Golesh said. "It's been the standard of what elite looks like."

Just because the Crimson Tide are elite in Golesh's eyes doesn't mean his Bulls can't be the same.

"As we prepare as a unit, as a team, we can compete against anybody in the country," said running back Nay'Quan Wright.

Saturday's game at Alabama, meanwhile, presents both a measuring stick for the Bulls and a rare opportunity.

"In life you've got a certain number of opportunities and if your preparation can meet those opportunities, you will have the chance to do something really, really great," said Golesh.

Once again, preparation and process are on the mind of Golesh and his players all week long as they look to shock the college football world.

"If your preparation doesn't meet the opportunity, you will let an opportunity go and you've got no idea how many you've got."

It is a preparation and process that Golesh and the Bulls hope has them ready for a change in the tide come Saturday at Alabama.

