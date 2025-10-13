USF kicks off their 2025 Homecoming "Forever Green and Gold"

The Brief On Monday afternoon, USF kicked off their homecoming week with festivities at the Tampa campus. The events included the ‘Charit-a-Bull’ food drive, ‘Color the Campus’ window painting, and Kahoot trivia. Student-led organizations, USF's spirit squad, and the school's band took part in the events.



Monday's USF kick-off event sets the stage for a full week of homecoming activities. This year's homecoming theme is ‘Forever Green and Gold.’

What they're saying:

USF showcased Bull pride on Monday as the 2025 Homecoming Week officially launched. Many student-led organizations set up their tents around the courtyard. Alana Lee, a USF student, said, "We have face-painting, the band, different tents are out, all different kinds of events." A performance by the USF Spirit Squad and the Herd of Thunder band helped kick-start the festivities.

Students, faculty, and alumni gathered outside the Marshall Student Center for the annual ‘Color the Campus’ window painting activity. Michael Fusella, a USF student, said, "We are doing ‘Color the Campus’. Something we started doing last year and are happy to be doing it again this year. It's a very fun thing, we just come out and paint."

What's next:

Following this kick-off event, on Thursday, USF will have the Homecoming "Carni-bull" and Concert featuring Waka Flocka Flame. This event will include rides, food, and a performance.

The ‘Running of the Bulls Parade’ will take place Friday on the Tampa campus at 6:30 p.m.

Homecoming week concludes with the football game against the FAU Owls. The game will start at 7:30 p.m on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.