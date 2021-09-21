USF launches online survey for input on next president

The University of South Florida is searching for its next president, and they are asking the public for input on the process through an online survey.

The search committee announced they want to hear from the entire community about the qualities they want to see in the university's eighth president. Those interested have until Sept. 30 to fill out the survey.

The survey can be found here.

The committee has launched a national search for Dr. Steve Currall's permanent replacement. He resigned earlier this year after two years on the job for health and personal reasons.

Rhea Law is now the interim president. She is a former chair of the school's board of trustees.