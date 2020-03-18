USF staff member tests positive for COVID-19 

article

A University of South Florida staff member in the USF Counseling Center on the Tampa campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the university said the employee is self-isolating at home by following guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

USF officials said the employee had direct contact with 13 students and several employees. The Florida Department of Health is providing those individuals with guidance and will be monitoring them while they continue their investigation to determine if any other USF employees had direct contact with this individual.

According to USF, the employee who tested positive was on campus, Monday, March 9, and Thursday, March 12. Students who visited the counseling center on one of those two days are encouraged to call USF Student Health Services with any questions at 813-974-2331.

USF said it is working with FDOH staff to ensure they have all the information necessary to continue their investigation.

The USF Counseling Center will continue to provide services to students remotely.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

