USF student pushes to increase penalties after deadly Ybor City crash

The Brief This Sunday marks one year since a high-speed crash in Ybor City killed four people and injured 13 others. USF student Abraham Albadawi is pushing to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for fleeing law enforcement when serious injury or death results. He hopes to find a state lawmaker to sponsor a bill for the next legislative session.



One year after a deadly crash outside Bradley's on 7th, a USF student and safety advocate is pushing for tougher penalties for drivers who flee law enforcement and cause serious injuries or deaths.

Abraham Albadawi says the current mandatory minimum sentence is not enough and wants state lawmakers to increase it.

Ybor City crash aftermath

What we know:

On Nov. 8, 2025, 22-year-old Silas Sampson allegedly refused to stop for Florida Highway Patrol troopers, leading them on a high-speed pursuit into Ybor City.

Troopers eventually disengaged, but authorities say Sampson continued down Seventh Avenue. He lost control near 15th Street, crashed into another vehicle and then plowed into the outdoor patio at Bradley's on 7th.

Four people were killed, and 13 others were injured.

Sampson is facing nearly 60 charges, including fleeing at a high speed causing serious bodily injury or death. He is awaiting trial.

Mandatory minimum sentences

What's next:

Albadawi, a USF junior, wants to create an amendment that would increase the mandatory minimum prison sentence for fleeing to elude law enforcement when serious injury or death occurs.

He says the current mandatory minimum is three years in prison. Albadawi wants that increased to seven years.

He says the goal is to strengthen accountability and deter drivers from fleeing law enforcement.

Student safety advocacy

What they're saying:

Albadawi says the proposed change is about restoring public confidence in Florida's laws and making clear that drivers who cause harm while fleeing will face consequences.

He has already received support from local law enforcement and state representatives as he works to move the proposal forward.

Student campus campaigns

The backstory:

This is not Albadawi's first effort to push for change.

After the killings of USF doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon earlier this year, he launched a Change.org petition, advocating for improved off-campus housing safety.

His advocacy helped influence USF's rollout of a voluntary off-campus housing safety initiative.

What's next:

Albadawi has additional calls scheduled with state representatives this week. He hopes to find a lawmaker willing to sponsor a bill that could be considered during the next state legislative session in March.

Another deadly crash

Why you should care:

The anniversary comes as Tampa police investigate another deadly crash involving a driver accused of fleeing.

Police say a driver took off from a traffic stop Saturday night before crashing into an SUV. The impact sent the SUV into a utility pole. One passenger was killed, and two others were injured. The driver left the scene, and police are still searching for them.

Police say they did not pursue the vehicle, but the incident has renewed attention on the dangers of drivers fleeing from law enforcement.